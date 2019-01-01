About this product
Deep green big buds with lots of terepenes. THC below the legal limit CBD level: ~9-10%
About this strain
Raspberry Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Raspberry Kush is a great-tasting indica strain whose raspberries and cream aroma will keep you coming back for more. This strain may leave newer consumers feeling pretty lazy, but many find this Kush to be a creative flower, making it great for music, art, and talking with friends.
About this brand
WEEDUP
The best Cannabis Sativa L. flowers on the Italian market. Many CBD strains available, all indoor grown from EU certified seeds.