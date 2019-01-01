 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Raspberry

Raspberry

by WEEDUP

Write a review
WEEDUP Cannabis Flower Raspberry
WEEDUP Cannabis Flower Raspberry
WEEDUP Cannabis Flower Raspberry

About this product

Deep green big buds with lots of terepenes. THC below the legal limit CBD level: ~9-10%

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Raspberry Kush

Raspberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Raspberry Kush is a great-tasting indica strain whose raspberries and cream aroma will keep you coming back for more. This strain may leave newer consumers feeling pretty lazy, but many find this Kush to be a creative flower, making it great for music, art, and talking with friends.

About this brand

WEEDUP Logo
The best Cannabis Sativa L. flowers on the Italian market. Many CBD strains available, all indoor grown from EU certified seeds.