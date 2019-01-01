 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Signature 1000MG

Signature 1000MG

by Well Balanced

Write a review
Well Balanced Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Signature 1000MG
Well Balanced Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Signature 1000MG
Well Balanced Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Signature 1000MG

$100.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our products start as ethically sourced Hemp grown in the USA. We then take the bud, also known as the flower, of the plant and begin the cold-press process. This is a crucial step in for our products. While other companies use the “whole plant,” including the stems, leaves and roots, we take gentle care to separate the bud of the plant which contains the most potent properties of the Hemp Oil. After cold-pressing the bud, due to the extreme potency of our product, we mix the raw hemp oil with MCT (organic coconut oil) then bottle. While other companies put their product through C02 or Butane extraction, ours follows this simple four step process.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Well Balanced Logo
All Hemp products are not created equal. In this fast-growing industry, the proof is in the results. With the industry focusing on soley “CBD”, this begs the question, what is the difference in CBD and Hemp? The answer? There isn’t one. CBD Oil is Hemp Oil. Hemp Oil is comprised of a range of cannabinoids: CBDA, CBD, CBN, CBG, THC, and THCA. This is what makes the product “Full Spectrum.” Our cold-pressed process magnifies these properties for a cleaner and more potent product. Our pride is in crafting effective products that are as close to nature as possible.