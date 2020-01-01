 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBd 20mg Lollipops ( organic & natural flavors)

by Wellness Hemp Oil

$32.50MSRP

About this product

The Lollipops come is great natural flavors: Watermelon, Green Apple, & Raspberry. 20mg of CBD Pure Organic Hemp Oil per pop. Sold in packs of 5 Pops for 32.50. Easy to use and great tasting! Top seller for us at Wellness hemp Oil. I can barely keep from eating all that we make! Yummy! Easy to carry anywhere. No Thc! Just great herbal goodness in each lollipop for your benefit.

About this brand

We are a compassionate care company. What that mean to us is to provide the best CBD quality products at the best price point for our clients. But our service does not stop there. WE offer to each person our research and resources that empower our clients through education for them to be knowledgeable about natural herbal therapies available for different health conditions each person may face. WE are glad to take the time to talk to our clients and help them to receive the best benefit from their use of CBD and other natural remedies for their health. Just give us a call if we do not know the answer we will take the time to find it for you!