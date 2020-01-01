Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
These CBD Pure Hemp OIl Caramel Chews are have the great taste of caramel we all love with the best CBD Pure organic hemp oil too! 10 mg per piece. Each pack comes with two pieces of caramels. One order pure organic & natural CBD caramel chews is ordered as one unit order has 4 packs of caramels for 8 pieces of delicious candy for you to enjoy anytime. You can be assured our product use the best Organic Hemp and natural flavorings too! Yummy taste and goodness too!
Be the first to review this product.