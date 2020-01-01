 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Deep Muscle Rub 150 mg CBD

by Wellness Hemp Oil

$45.00MSRP

Wellness hemp oil is happy of offer the best muscle rub that we have been able to produce to take away that nagging pain in the muscles and bones. This is the rub that can reach deep into your body to relieve the pain. It packs enough of CBD Hemp oil to offer relief mixed with Extracted Arnica, Turmeric oil & essential oils too! Clove, Camphor, & Lavender oil. This rub comes in a 2 ounce container, solid push up tube that rubs directly on the area needed. From what we have experienced pain is gone in as little as 10 minutes. All natural Organic relief.

We are a compassionate care company. What that mean to us is to provide the best CBD quality products at the best price point for our clients. But our service does not stop there. WE offer to each person our research and resources that empower our clients through education for them to be knowledgeable about natural herbal therapies available for different health conditions each person may face. WE are glad to take the time to talk to our clients and help them to receive the best benefit from their use of CBD and other natural remedies for their health. Just give us a call if we do not know the answer we will take the time to find it for you!