CBD Hemp Gum , Natural 15mg CBD ea

by Wellness Hemp Oil

$48.00MSRP

About this product

Wellness hemp oil offers a chewing gum with wellness in mind. WE have a Endoca Chewing Gum that is all natural 15mg per piece of CBD and contains flavors of Mint, wild peppermint & sunflower seeds. All organic. This gum comes in a pack of 10 pieces for 16.00. WE sale in 3 packs for 48.00.

About this brand

We are a compassionate care company. What that mean to us is to provide the best CBD quality products at the best price point for our clients. But our service does not stop there. WE offer to each person our research and resources that empower our clients through education for them to be knowledgeable about natural herbal therapies available for different health conditions each person may face. WE are glad to take the time to talk to our clients and help them to receive the best benefit from their use of CBD and other natural remedies for their health. Just give us a call if we do not know the answer we will take the time to find it for you!