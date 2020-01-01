Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Wellness hemp oil offers a chewing gum with wellness in mind. WE have a Endoca Chewing Gum that is all natural 15mg per piece of CBD and contains flavors of Mint, wild peppermint & sunflower seeds. All organic. This gum comes in a pack of 10 pieces for 16.00. WE sale in 3 packs for 48.00.
Be the first to review this product.