 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Hemp oil Capsules (25mg,15mg &10mg)

CBD Hemp oil Capsules (25mg,15mg &10mg)

by Wellness Hemp Oil

Write a review
Wellness Hemp Oil Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Hemp oil Capsules (25mg,15mg &10mg)
Wellness Hemp Oil Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Hemp oil Capsules (25mg,15mg &10mg)
Wellness Hemp Oil Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Hemp oil Capsules (25mg,15mg &10mg)
Wellness Hemp Oil Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Hemp oil Capsules (25mg,15mg &10mg)

$60.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Wellness hemp oil offers several CBD Hemp OIl capsules for your choice in herbal therapy with CBD. WE know that each person is different and has different needs so we address this by having the best organic CBD Hemp oil capsules with different amounts of CBD and brands for you to choose from for your optimum benefit. We offer 30tabs and 60 tabs. Prices begin at 60.00 for 30 caps. Our brands offered are all top quality from WEllness hemp oil, Endoca, & Entourage. All Organic Veggie Capsules that are easy to take and use anywhere. Take your choice. We are here to help you in any way with information and research about CBD Hemp oil. Just give us a call.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Wellness Hemp Oil Logo
We are a compassionate care company. What that mean to us is to provide the best CBD quality products at the best price point for our clients. But our service does not stop there. WE offer to each person our research and resources that empower our clients through education for them to be knowledgeable about natural herbal therapies available for different health conditions each person may face. WE are glad to take the time to talk to our clients and help them to receive the best benefit from their use of CBD and other natural remedies for their health. Just give us a call if we do not know the answer we will take the time to find it for you!