 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Pure Hemp OIl Gel Tubes CBD 25.86 %

Pure Hemp OIl Gel Tubes CBD 25.86 %

by Wellness Hemp Oil

Write a review
Wellness Hemp Oil Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Pure Hemp OIl Gel Tubes CBD 25.86 %
Wellness Hemp Oil Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Pure Hemp OIl Gel Tubes CBD 25.86 %

$40.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This is our top of the line CBD Hemp Concentrate for all those health issues that need the Endocannabinoid System to address. WE have worked hard to find the best organic Hemp and process with CO2 processing to offer the best herbal therapy in a concentrate for our clients. I use this oil for my own health issues so I want the best for me and for you too! Taken under the tongue, the size of a grain of rice for best results. Let your lite shine with this product benefiting you in many ways.WE are here to offer any help and education needed by our clients. Just give us a call.Comes in 1 gram tube, for 40.00, & 3 gram tube for110.00

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Wellness Hemp Oil Logo
We are a compassionate care company. What that mean to us is to provide the best CBD quality products at the best price point for our clients. But our service does not stop there. WE offer to each person our research and resources that empower our clients through education for them to be knowledgeable about natural herbal therapies available for different health conditions each person may face. WE are glad to take the time to talk to our clients and help them to receive the best benefit from their use of CBD and other natural remedies for their health. Just give us a call if we do not know the answer we will take the time to find it for you!