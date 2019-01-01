 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Kegs -n- Kush Tour

by West Coast Cannabis Tours

$99.00MSRP

All adults 21+ are welcome.During the three-venue tour, Participants will get to experience different parts of the cannabis and the beer industry through live demonstrations on a comfortable guided bus tour. Included Activities: * Receive the coolest behind the scenes tour you’ll ever go to at one of the largest breweries in California, while enjoying multiple free beer tasters to get things started right! * We’ll then take you through a VIP tour of a licensed recreational cannabis dispensary where you will be able to explore all the products available on the market today. * After leaving the dispensary we will head over to a cannabis friendly brewery that has been known to produce a beer with a “special ingredient” that goes perfectly with your Buds and Brews tour. During your trip here you will get a hands on demonstration of how “beer hops” and cannabis are in the same family. You will get more free beer tasters.

West Coast Cannabis Tours is a fully licensed and legal cannabis focused tour company in San Diego, California dedicated to delivering first-class customer service. Visit our website for tour and activity information.