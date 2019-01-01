About this product

All adults 21+ are welcome.During the three-venue tour, Participants will get to experience different parts of the cannabis and the beer industry through live demonstrations on a comfortable guided bus tour. Included Activities: * Receive the coolest behind the scenes tour you’ll ever go to at one of the largest breweries in California, while enjoying multiple free beer tasters to get things started right! * We’ll then take you through a VIP tour of a licensed recreational cannabis dispensary where you will be able to explore all the products available on the market today. * After leaving the dispensary we will head over to a cannabis friendly brewery that has been known to produce a beer with a “special ingredient” that goes perfectly with your Buds and Brews tour. During your trip here you will get a hands on demonstration of how “beer hops” and cannabis are in the same family. You will get more free beer tasters.