About this product

Açaí Kush from West Coast Cure is a unique cultivar bred from mysterious genetics and is considered a 50/50 hybrid. But while the lineage is a bit cloudy on this one, the results are nothing short of breathtaking! The buds are light green and appear glazed with sparkling trichomes. A combination of aroma, aesthetics, and potency, Açaí Kush's nose is sweet and fruity with a nice kushy finish. Creatively relaxing, this deceptively calming hybrid mix becomes more intoxicating as your blunt burns to a roach. A multipurpose smoke that works morning, noon, and night, this strain is HIGHly enjoyable! * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.