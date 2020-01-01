Garlic Cookies Live Sugar 1g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Jaws Gear Genetics gave us Alien Cookies by crossing GSC with Aliendawg. It is said to have pungent earthy and vanilla flavors coming from dark colored buds that are drenched in trichomes. It is hard to find, so if you get your hands on Alien Cookies, make sure to savor every moment.