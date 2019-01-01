 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Animal Cookies Pre-Roll - 1g

by West Coast Cure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Animal Cookies Cured Joint (ACCJ) from West Coast CureTM represents an Indica leaning hybrid that’s a beastly smoke. Offering an intoxicating high thanks to its celebrated genetics, the joint’s therapeutic attributes represent an intriguing cross between GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Fire OG. A sure fire hit for the experienced consumers, WCC’s Animal Cookies Joint retains the flower’s sweet and sour aroma. FYI, because of its Indica dominance, this joint produces a relaxing, almost pharmaceutical effect. This hybridized cross is a perfect treat for anyone looking for potent medicine and amazing flavor. With sweet vanilla and sour gassy undertones, it’s sure to satisfy. * West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.