 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Apple Pie 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

Apple Pie 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Apple Pie 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Apple Pie 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Apple Pie 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Apple Pie 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Apple Pie is a sweet and fruity hybrid that crosses the Slymer and Sour Apple cultivars. A blended profile of terpenes and cannabinoids, the strain delivers a delicious smoke that offers hints of ripe apples, vanilla, and spice. A breathtaking way to start or end your day, the effects are typically calming and cerebral. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.