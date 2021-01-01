About this product

Apple Pie is a sweet and fruity hybrid that crosses the Slymer and Sour Apple cultivars. A blended profile of terpenes and cannabinoids, the strain delivers a delicious smoke that offers hints of ripe apples, vanilla, and spice. A breathtaking way to start or end your day, the effects are typically calming and cerebral. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.