Apple Snax 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

Apple Snax is a sweet, Indica dominant treat that crosses the genetics of Apple Fritter and SFV OG. The end result of this hybridized cross delivers a fresh, crisp bite of apple cut with a pungent OG taste of petrol. Once lit, ripped, and exhaled, the smoke from Apple Snax instills a euphoric mindset that provides a deep sense of relaxation. Frosty, dense, with a candy apple nose, Apple Snax is a go-to strain when you need a relaxing treat! * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.