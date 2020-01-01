 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Around The World Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Around The World - Medellin, London Pound Cake, Foreign Glue West Coast Cure's Around The World Cured Pack is an elite mix that’s perfect for the Jet Setters and Coast to Coasters living that fast-paced lifestyle. A 3-Joint selection of Medellin, London Pound Cake and Foreign Glue, this collection of Cured joints is sure to relax even the most uptight globetrotter. A versatile mixture of top-shelf genetics, WCC’s Around The World Pack has the right strain for 7:10 AM or 4:20 PM. Life in the fast lane or living slow-mo, the choice is yours. The WCC Around The World Pack Includes: 1 gram Medellin Cured Joint – Gassy Chem D flavor; vanilla, diesel aroma; physically relaxing, good evening smoke. 1 gram London Pound Cake Cured Joint – Lemon, berry, nutty flavor; lemon, vanilla, sweet aroma; mentally uplifting, physically energetic 1 gram Foreign Glue Cured Joint – Skunk, earth flavor; gassy, skunk aroma; mentally and physically relaxing

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.