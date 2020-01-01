About this product

Around The World - Medellin, London Pound Cake, Foreign Glue West Coast Cure's Around The World Cured Pack is an elite mix that’s perfect for the Jet Setters and Coast to Coasters living that fast-paced lifestyle. A 3-Joint selection of Medellin, London Pound Cake and Foreign Glue, this collection of Cured joints is sure to relax even the most uptight globetrotter. A versatile mixture of top-shelf genetics, WCC’s Around The World Pack has the right strain for 7:10 AM or 4:20 PM. Life in the fast lane or living slow-mo, the choice is yours. The WCC Around The World Pack Includes: 1 gram Medellin Cured Joint – Gassy Chem D flavor; vanilla, diesel aroma; physically relaxing, good evening smoke. 1 gram London Pound Cake Cured Joint – Lemon, berry, nutty flavor; lemon, vanilla, sweet aroma; mentally uplifting, physically energetic 1 gram Foreign Glue Cured Joint – Skunk, earth flavor; gassy, skunk aroma; mentally and physically relaxing