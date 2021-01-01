About this product

Bacio CUREjoint minis from West Coast Cure are an Indica-dominant hybrid cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Cookies. A sweet and earthy toke, these .35g joints express a nice gassy hit with powerful effects. Packed with a fruity and loud aroma that’s physically relaxing and creatively stimulating, the Bacio CUREjoint minis are just what the doctor ordered (or should) when it comes to relaxing. A single use, one-toker joint, the Bacio .35g mini prerolls provide optimal portion control and consumer safety. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.