Bacio Gelato - .35g CUREjoint 6 Pack
by West Coast CureWrite a review
About this product
Bacio CUREjoint minis from West Coast Cure are an Indica-dominant hybrid cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Cookies. A sweet and earthy toke, these .35g joints express a nice gassy hit with powerful effects. Packed with a fruity and loud aroma that’s physically relaxing and creatively stimulating, the Bacio CUREjoint minis are just what the doctor ordered (or should) when it comes to relaxing. A single use, one-toker joint, the Bacio .35g mini prerolls provide optimal portion control and consumer safety. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
About this strain
Bacio Gelato
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Pinene
Coming from the Sherbinskis Gelato lineup, Bacio Gelato is a cross of Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint GSC. With such big names influencing its genetics, Bacio Gelato comes through with a thick, creamy, and rich smoke that offers a sweet overtone. Designed with experienced consumers in mind, Bacio Gelato is one of the most potent strains in the Gelato lineup. Grab Bacio Gelato for a late night session or a lazy day with minimal plans.
