Hybrid

Bacio Gelato - .35g CUREjoint 6 Pack

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Cannabis Pre-rolls Bacio Gelato - .35g CUREjoint 6 Pack

About this product

Bacio CUREjoint minis from West Coast Cure are an Indica-dominant hybrid cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Cookies. A sweet and earthy toke, these .35g joints express a nice gassy hit with powerful effects. Packed with a fruity and loud aroma that’s physically relaxing and creatively stimulating, the Bacio CUREjoint minis are just what the doctor ordered (or should) when it comes to relaxing. A single use, one-toker joint, the Bacio .35g mini prerolls provide optimal portion control and consumer safety. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

Bacio Gelato

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Coming from the Sherbinskis Gelato lineup, Bacio Gelato is a cross of Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint GSC. With such big names influencing its genetics, Bacio Gelato comes through with a thick, creamy, and rich smoke that offers a sweet overtone. Designed with experienced consumers in mind, Bacio Gelato is one of the most potent strains in the Gelato lineup. Grab Bacio Gelato for a late night session or a lazy day with minimal plans.

