The Bacio Gelato Cured Joint from West Coast CureTM is an Indica-dominant hybrid cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Cookies. A sweet and earthy smoke, this joint has a nice gassy finish with a heavier punch than straight Gelato. A high-THC strain for the seasoned consumer, Bacio Gelato delivers a knockout blow of euphoria within one or two puffs off these well-crafted joints. Bacio Gelato has a fruity and loud aroma that is both physically relaxing and creatively stimulating. A heavy-handed joint with all the delicious flavor you crave, WCC’s Bacio Gelato is just what the doctor ordered (or should) when it comes to relaxing. * West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.