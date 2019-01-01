 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Bacio Gelato Pre-Roll - 1g

by West Coast Cure

About this product

The Bacio Gelato Cured Joint from West Coast CureTM is an Indica-dominant hybrid cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Cookies. A sweet and earthy smoke, this joint has a nice gassy finish with a heavier punch than straight Gelato. A high-THC strain for the seasoned consumer, Bacio Gelato delivers a knockout blow of euphoria within one or two puffs off these well-crafted joints. Bacio Gelato has a fruity and loud aroma that is both physically relaxing and creatively stimulating. A heavy-handed joint with all the delicious flavor you crave, WCC’s Bacio Gelato is just what the doctor ordered (or should) when it comes to relaxing. * West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.