Banana Dream sativa dominant hybrid cross of the legendary Blue Dream and Banana OG strains. It features a hazey nose with undertones of sweet berry and light spice. Backed by a pleasant hint of bananas and berries, the flavor is sweet and fruity with a smooth creamy finish. These smaller flowers are light green with a blue-ish sheen, flash bright orange pistils, and come loaded with psychoactive trichomes. A great strain for starting the day, Banana Dream pairs well with that first cup of morning coffee ... or anytime you’re looking for a nice lift! * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.s.