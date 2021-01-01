 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Banana Dream - 7g CUREsmalls
Hybrid

Banana Dream - 7g CUREsmalls

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Banana Dream - 7g CUREsmalls
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Banana Dream - 7g CUREsmalls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Banana Dream sativa dominant hybrid cross of the legendary Blue Dream and Banana OG strains. It features a hazey nose with undertones of sweet berry and light spice. Backed by a pleasant hint of bananas and berries, the flavor is sweet and fruity with a smooth creamy finish. These smaller flowers are light green with a blue-ish sheen, flash bright orange pistils, and come loaded with psychoactive trichomes. A great strain for starting the day, Banana Dream pairs well with that first cup of morning coffee ... or anytime you’re looking for a nice lift! * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.s.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

Banana Dream

Banana Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review