by West Coast Cure

About this product

West Coast Cure’sTM Banana OG is a select Indica-dominant hybrid with a sweet and slightly overripe nose of a banana and a fruity, petrol-infused OG flavor. The combined genetics are expressed in this gassed-up banana-centric strain that delivers a mellow head high; perfect for an evening out or relaxing after work. Flawlessly preserving the active terpenes and cannabinoids in WCC’s nitro-sealed can, the Banana OG flower’s resin-encrusted calyxes and sienna colored pistils seemingly come to life when unsealed. Banana OG is another head-scratching strain that’s extremely introspective and therapeutic. Many workers in the 9-5 world enjoy this strain for it’s uppity, creative and recreational effects. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro-sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.