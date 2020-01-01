 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Banana OG 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g) Natural Light

Banana OG 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g) Natural Light

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Banana OG 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g) Natural Light
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Banana OG 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g) Natural Light
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Banana OG 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g) Natural Light
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Banana OG 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g) Natural Light

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Banana OG is a hybridized cross between the ever-popular OG and Banana Kush strains. Producing a smooth and mellow smoke with a taste of mild bananas and a gassy OG exhale, the strain delivers a sweet and potent high that continues to escalate long after you’ve finished your sesh. The hybrid effects produce an inspired mindset that stimulates artistic endeavors and a sense of limitless motivation. The perfect strain for inspiring creative moments, Banana OG works great at getting those hard to motivate procrastinators off the couch and out the door. * All of West Coast Cure’s top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirement

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.