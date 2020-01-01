About this product

Banana OG is a hybridized cross between the ever-popular OG and Banana Kush strains. Producing a smooth and mellow smoke with a taste of mild bananas and a gassy OG exhale, the strain delivers a sweet and potent high that continues to escalate long after you’ve finished your sesh. The hybrid effects produce an inspired mindset that stimulates artistic endeavors and a sense of limitless motivation. The perfect strain for inspiring creative moments, Banana OG works great at getting those hard to motivate procrastinators off the couch and out the door. * All of West Coast Cure’s top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirement