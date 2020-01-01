Colors - All-In-One - Strawberry Lemonade - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Banangi CUREPod Live Resin Sauce is a fruity Sativa-dominant hybrid extract. A powerful vape pod for the experienced consumer, it’s flavor smacks of tropical bananas and tangerine terps. Palatable, effective, and lingering, the high provides a heightened sense of critical thinking and deep physical relaxation when used as a mid-day vape. A sweet and inspirational live resin CUREPod, Banangi is another binge-worthy flavor from the crew at West Coast Cure. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Be the first to review this product.