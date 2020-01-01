 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. CUREPod Banangi Live Resin Sauce - 0.5g

CUREPod Banangi Live Resin Sauce - 0.5g

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Concentrates Cartridges CUREPod Banangi Live Resin Sauce - 0.5g
West Coast Cure Concentrates Cartridges CUREPod Banangi Live Resin Sauce - 0.5g
West Coast Cure Concentrates Cartridges CUREPod Banangi Live Resin Sauce - 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Banangi CUREPod Live Resin Sauce is a fruity Sativa-dominant hybrid extract. A powerful vape pod for the experienced consumer, it’s flavor smacks of tropical bananas and tangerine terps. Palatable, effective, and lingering, the high provides a heightened sense of critical thinking and deep physical relaxation when used as a mid-day vape. A sweet and inspirational live resin CUREPod, Banangi is another binge-worthy flavor from the crew at West Coast Cure. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.