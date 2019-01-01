 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Banangi Live Resin Badder

Banangi Live Resin Badder

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Banangi Live Resin Badder
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Banangi Live Resin Badder
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Banangi Live Resin Badder
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Banangi Live Resin Badder
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Banangi Live Resin Badder

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Banangi is a muscular live resin badder that mixes the genetics found in Banana OG and Tangie. A fruity Indica-dominant hybrid extract, it’s aroma explodes with tropical banana and tangerine terps. When dabbed, the effects provide a heightened sense of critical thinking and deep physical relaxation, which works well for those looking to ease into their post-work routine. An inspirational cultivar for fans of online streaming, Banangie has a high probability of helping your next extended Netflix, HBO or HULU experience be a tad more ... binge-worthy. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.