Banangi is a muscular live resin badder that mixes the genetics found in Banana OG and Tangie. A fruity Indica-dominant hybrid extract, it’s aroma explodes with tropical banana and tangerine terps. When dabbed, the effects provide a heightened sense of critical thinking and deep physical relaxation, which works well for those looking to ease into their post-work routine. An inspirational cultivar for fans of online streaming, Banangie has a high probability of helping your next extended Netflix, HBO or HULU experience be a tad more ... binge-worthy. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.