  5. Banjo 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

Banjo 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Banjo is a succulent hybrid cross of Boost and Tangelo. First propagated by our friends at Strong Agronomy in Santa Cruz County, Banjo expresses a beautiful lime green flower with some orange hairs and tons of sticky glistening trichomes. The smell is distinct with strong tangerine-citrus notes and a milder pine and skunk undertones. A flavorful treat for sense, the initial pull provides a snap of sour terps, and a fruity-citrus exhale. The effects are felt rapidly with a definite cerebral stimulation coming from the Sativa side before slowly receding into a more relaxing high, making Banjo a lovely smoke any time of day. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.