About this product

Banjo is a succulent hybrid cross of Boost and Tangelo. First propagated by our friends at Strong Agronomy in Santa Cruz County, Banjo expresses a beautiful lime green flower with some orange hairs and tons of sticky glistening trichomes. The smell is distinct with strong tangerine-citrus notes and a milder pine and skunk undertones. A flavorful treat for sense, the initial pull provides a snap of sour terps, and a fruity-citrus exhale. The effects are felt rapidly with a definite cerebral stimulation coming from the Sativa side before slowly receding into a more relaxing high, making Banjo a lovely smoke any time of day. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.