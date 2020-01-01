About this product

Berry Pop is earthy, sweet, and a perpetually relaxing hybrid strain. Another one of those mysterious cultivars whose genetics remain undisclosed, the buds express a mesmerizing aroma of tropical berries and pungent diesel. The flowers appear to have that classic, conical-shaped Indica structure with layers of psychoactive trichomes. Loaded with tasty terpenes that are both sweet and lingering, Berry Pop is an excellent flower choice for inciting daytime motivation or nocturnal social activities. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.