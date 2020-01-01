About this product

Bizookie strain is a peanut butter cookie treat wrapped in a beautiful Indica flower. A unique cross of Dosidos and Peanut Butter Breath, this cultivar produces mounds of flavor and a relaxed mindset. Inherited from its zesty gene pool, Bizookie’s rich peanut butter flavor quickly transforms into a mild, earth, and spice smoke for the seasoned consumer. A treat for the experienced palate and tired psyche, the strain’s THC-content is distinctly high. The end result is, it transports most consumers to their happy place ... and perhaps scrambling for the nearest cookie jar. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.