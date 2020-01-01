 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Bizookie 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

Bizookie 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Bizookie 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Bizookie 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Bizookie 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Bizookie 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Bizookie strain is a peanut butter cookie treat wrapped in a beautiful Indica flower. A unique cross of Dosidos and Peanut Butter Breath, this cultivar produces mounds of flavor and a relaxed mindset. Inherited from its zesty gene pool, Bizookie’s rich peanut butter flavor quickly transforms into a mild, earth, and spice smoke for the seasoned consumer. A treat for the experienced palate and tired psyche, the strain’s THC-content is distinctly high. The end result is, it transports most consumers to their happy place ... and perhaps scrambling for the nearest cookie jar. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.