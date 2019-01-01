 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Black Diesel Live Resin Sauce

by West Coast Cure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Black Diesel Live Resin Sauce is a heady Indica dominant hybrid that delivers an intense hit of pungent fuel. Loaded with a sweet and fruity terpene profile, the sauce produces a light herbal finish on the exhale. A sappy dab for the connoisseur with heightened tolerance levels, Black Diesel’s terpy taste typically lingers on the palate. When utilized as a day-ending dab, the heavy Indica effects produce an elevated sense of relaxation and contentment. A mental modifier that's physically therapeutic, the sauce induces a relaxed mindset that's known to relieve minor bouts of physical discomfort. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.