Blood Orange Live Resin Badder

by West Coast Cure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Blood Orange Live Resin Badder is an evenly balanced hybrid extract that expresses all of the sweet and citrusy flavors you’re craving. Loaded with tart and sour undertones, it’s a delicious dab with a toothsome flavor and powerful effects. Motivated by the badder’s invigorating terpene content of tropical fruit and cool earth, Blood Orange provides uplifting effects and a full-body buzz. This live resin badder makes an excellent daytime dab. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.