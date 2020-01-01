 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blue Dot 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

Blue Dot 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Blue Dot 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Blue Dot 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Blue Dot 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Blue Dot 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Blue Dot is a Sativa dominant cross that epitomizes the hybridization efforts of Northern California’s early and influential cannabis breeders. Originally propagated in Sonoma County, Blue Dot expresses a sweet and fruity nose with a noteworthy hint of earth, spice, and hash. Dark green and conical shaped, the buds appear coated with a sticky layer of psychoactive trichomes. Producing a hashy and slightly peppered flavor when consumed, the flower’s effects are both active and euphoric. A heady strain with the power to motivate, Blue Dot is a superb daytime smoke. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.