Blue Dot is a Sativa dominant cross that epitomizes the hybridization efforts of Northern California’s early and influential cannabis breeders. Originally propagated in Sonoma County, Blue Dot expresses a sweet and fruity nose with a noteworthy hint of earth, spice, and hash. Dark green and conical shaped, the buds appear coated with a sticky layer of psychoactive trichomes. Producing a hashy and slightly peppered flavor when consumed, the flower’s effects are both active and euphoric. A heady strain with the power to motivate, Blue Dot is a superb daytime smoke. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.