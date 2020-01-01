GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Blue Dot is a Sativa dominant cross that epitomizes the hybridization efforts of Northern California’s early and influential cannabis breeders. Originally propagated in Sonoma County, Blue Dot expresses a sweet and fruity nose with a noteworthy hint of earth, spice, and hash. Dark green and conical shaped, the buds appear coated with a sticky layer of psychoactive trichomes. Producing a hashy and slightly peppered flavor when consumed, the flower’s effects are both active and euphoric. A heady strain with the power to motivate, Blue Dot is a superb daytime smoke. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Be the first to review this product.