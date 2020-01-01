About this product

Blue Sky is an Indica dominant hybrid thought to be a cross of LSD and Rocky Mountain. The combined genetics create an intense and pleasant cultivar that expresses copious amounts of frosty trichomes and a dense flower. Drenched in aromas of diesel and fruit, it has a nice funky petrol nose and a pine and lemon-lime finish. A lofty and relaxing strain, it’s probably best enjoyed once you’ve completed all of your daily activities. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.