Blue Sky 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

Blue Sky is an Indica dominant hybrid thought to be a cross of LSD and Rocky Mountain. The combined genetics create an intense and pleasant cultivar that expresses copious amounts of frosty trichomes and a dense flower. Drenched in aromas of diesel and fruit, it has a nice funky petrol nose and a pine and lemon-lime finish. A lofty and relaxing strain, it’s probably best enjoyed once you’ve completed all of your daily activities. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.