Blueberry Dream Live Resin Badder 1g

by West Coast Cure

Blueberry Dream Live Resin Badder 1g
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Blueberry Dream Live Resin Badder 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Blueberry Dream Live Resin Badder is a Sativa-heavy concentrate with an earthy-sweet nose and intoxicating flavor. Created from a mindful cross of the Blueberry and Haze strains, this badder offers a loud and smooth hit of berries and gas. The resulting high is both euphoric and balanced and instills a full-body high with a motivational mindset. A great extract for the neophyte and seasoned consumers alike, its effects create a fresh spark of relaxed creativity when consumed in the late afternoon or early evening. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.