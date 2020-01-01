About this product

Blueberry Dream Live Resin Badder is a Sativa-heavy concentrate with an earthy-sweet nose and intoxicating flavor. Created from a mindful cross of the Blueberry and Haze strains, this badder offers a loud and smooth hit of berries and gas. The resulting high is both euphoric and balanced and instills a full-body high with a motivational mindset. A great extract for the neophyte and seasoned consumers alike, its effects create a fresh spark of relaxed creativity when consumed in the late afternoon or early evening. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.