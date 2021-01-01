Boss OG 3.5g CUREflower
Boss OG is a sweet and gassy, Indica-leaning phenotype of the OG Kush strain. Purple, potent, and pungent, the flowers are cloaked by frosty purple hues, express a sweet cookie nose, and have tested in the low 30-percentile for THC. A happy and relaxing strain, it's effects provide the high-tolerance consumer with a blissful and subdued psyche. Regardless of when you hit this Boss OG strain, it will help you become the real boss of your own world. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are packaged in nitro sealed cans or mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Boss OG by Dark Heart Nursery is a fragrant OG Kush phenotype with similar qualities to Fire OG. This strain emits telltale OG aromas of lemon, lime, and fuel, and offers consumers happy, relaxing effects that can trim away stress and pain. Boss OG produces an abundance of cannabis buds over its 9 to 10 week flowering cycle, so DHN recommends that growers double trellising for added stability. Its generous yield and excellent flavor make Boss OG a rewarding grow for intermediate cultivators.
