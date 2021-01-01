About this product

Boss OG CUREsmalls are as sweet and gassy as the bigger buds - just less stem. An Indica-leaning phenotype of the OG Kush strain, these CUREsmalls are purple, potent, and pungent. The flowers are cloaked by frosty purple hues, express a sweet cookie nose, and have tested in the low 30-percentile for THC. A happy and relaxing strain, its effects provide the high-tolerance consumer with a blissed-out psyche. Regardless of when you decide to hit this Boss OG strain, it will help you feel like the real boss. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.