Boss OG - 7g CUREsmalls
by West Coast CureWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Boss OG CUREsmalls are as sweet and gassy as the bigger buds - just less stem. An Indica-leaning phenotype of the OG Kush strain, these CUREsmalls are purple, potent, and pungent. The flowers are cloaked by frosty purple hues, express a sweet cookie nose, and have tested in the low 30-percentile for THC. A happy and relaxing strain, its effects provide the high-tolerance consumer with a blissed-out psyche. Regardless of when you decide to hit this Boss OG strain, it will help you feel like the real boss. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
About this strain
Boss OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Boss OG by Dark Heart Nursery is a fragrant OG Kush phenotype with similar qualities to Fire OG. This strain emits telltale OG aromas of lemon, lime, and fuel, and offers consumers happy, relaxing effects that can trim away stress and pain. Boss OG produces an abundance of cannabis buds over its 9 to 10 week flowering cycle, so DHN recommends that growers double trellising for added stability. Its generous yield and excellent flavor make Boss OG a rewarding grow for intermediate cultivators.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.