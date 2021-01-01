 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Budder Cake 1 Gram Flower

Budder Cake 1 Gram Flower

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Budder Cake 1 Gram Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Budder Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid that's a select phenotype of Wedding Cake. Chosen for its smooth, buttery, and sweet vanilla flavor by WCC's procurement team, consumers will appreciate its strong, cookie dough aroma. Not to be outdone by the strain's tasty flavor and relaxing smell, Budder Cake's effects offer an influential treat for the mind, body, and soul. Consumers be forewarned: while this potent strain provides a relaxing smoke, it can also stimulate the repressed appetite. Once relaxed, high, and hungry, there is a high likelihood you'll end up scouring the pantry for some sweets to go with your batch Budder Cake flower! * All of West Coast Cure’s 1 gram top-shelf indoor flowers are packaged in nitro sealed mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review