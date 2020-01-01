 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Budder Cake 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

Budder Cake 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Budder Cake 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
About this product

Budder Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid that's a select phenotype of Wedding Cake. Chosen for its smooth, buttery, and sweet vanilla flavor by WCC's procurement team, consumers will appreciate its strong, cookie dough aroma. Not to be outdone by the strain's tasty flavor and relaxing smell, Budder Cake's effects offer an influential treat for the mind, body, and soul. Consumers be forewarned: while this potent strain provides a relaxing smoke, it can also stimulate the repressed appetite. Once relaxed, high, and hungry, there is a high likelihood you'll end up scouring the pantry for some sweets to go with your batch Budder Cake flower! * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.