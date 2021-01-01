Bullrider 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
About this product
Bullrider by West Coast Cure™ is a Sativa dominant hybrid cross of G12 and Skunk #1. Its aroma is strong and pungent with a powerful citrus and pine nose and a multitude of finishing notes; like spice, skunk, vanilla, and sour candy. The stain’s flavor has a noticeably sweet-n-sour inhale and a light gassy exhale. As a Sativa leaning flower, Bullrider helps you get a grip when starting your day. A wake-n-bake strain with some serious kick, seasoned consumers should definitely grab this bull by the horns. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are packaged in nitro sealed cans or mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements
About this brand
West Coast Cure
About this strain
Afghan Skunk
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
This popular classic strain was originally developed in the United States to cross the pure indica genetics of an Afghani strain with the durable genes of Skunk plants. Afghan Skunk quickly spread to Amsterdam and beyond and is now considered one of the “classics.” Its resilient Skunk genes make this plant a popular recommendation for new growers, and its legendary high yields make it a favorite all around. Flowering happens around 8 weeks and the buds will have a menthol smell combined with the “sweet stink” skunks are known for. Tests have shown THC levels of about 17%, so the stink isn’t the only thing that’s potent about Afghan Skunk.
