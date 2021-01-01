Bullrider 3.5g CUREflower
by West Coast CureWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Bullrider by West Coast Cure™ is a Sativa dominant hybrid cross of G12 and Skunk #1. Its aroma is strong and pungent with a powerful citrus and pine nose and a multitude of finishing notes; like spice, skunk, vanilla, and sour candy. The stain’s flavor has a noticeably sweet-n-sour inhale and a light gassy exhale. As a Sativa leaning flower, Bullrider helps you get a grip when starting your day. A wake-n-bake strain with some serious kick, seasoned consumers should definitely grab this bull by the horns. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are packaged in nitro sealed cans or mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements
About this brand
West Coast Cure
About this strain
Bullrider
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
This strain has quite a few myths circulating about its original appearance. It blew up in San Diego before spreading to the rest of the West Coast. Afghani Bullrider is pretty to look at, with light green buds covered in orange hairs, and has a strong sweet and sour smell with some piney freshness. This strain is a heavy hitter that delivers strong couchlock effects, but won't leave you feeling sleepy. It heads straight to the brain and may boost creative thoughts while providing physical relaxation.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.