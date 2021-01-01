Cake Pounder - 3.5g CUREflower
About this product
Cake Pounder from WCC is an Indica dominant hybrid that crosses three delicious strains: Lemon Pound Cake, Wedding Cake, and Lemonade. First Cultivated by Growing Passion, Cake Pounder’s frosty flowers are expressed by a dense and trichome encrusted bud that flashes lime green calyx with deep purple hues. A relaxing smoke with a unique nose, this strain has a sweet and doughy aroma with a slight whiff of petrol. As advertised by Cake Pounder’s terpenes, the flavor has hints of fresh baked goods with a nice dose of skunk. Another high-THC strain from West Coast Cure, the effects are both pleasant and powerful. * West Coast Cure™ CUREflower™ is tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
About this strain
Wedding Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Wedding Cake is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.
