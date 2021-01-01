About this product

Cake Pounder from WCC is an Indica dominant hybrid that crosses three delicious strains: Lemon Pound Cake, Wedding Cake, and Lemonade. First Cultivated by Growing Passion, Cake Pounder’s frosty flowers are expressed by a dense and trichome encrusted bud that flashes lime green calyx with deep purple hues. A relaxing smoke with a unique nose, this strain has a sweet and doughy aroma with a slight whiff of petrol. As advertised by Cake Pounder’s terpenes, the flavor has hints of fresh baked goods with a nice dose of skunk. Another high-THC strain from West Coast Cure, the effects are both pleasant and powerful. * West Coast Cure™ CUREflower™ is tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.