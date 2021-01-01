 Loading…

  5. Carol B 1 Gram Flower

Carol B 1 Gram Flower

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Carol B 1 Gram Flower

Carol B is a heavy Indica dominant strain that crosses the pungent Cookies N Cream with a Grape Pie. The end result is a KILLER cultivar with elevated THC levels and a breathtaking bag appeal. This exoctic strain expresses a toothsome flavor profile of sweet grapes, berries and a light earthiness that you’ll want to enjoy over and over again! A muscular strain with powerful effects, Carol B is the perfect strain to end the day. * All of West Coast Cure’s 1 gram top-shelf indoor flowers are packaged in nitro sealed mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

