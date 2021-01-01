Cat Piss - 3.5g CUREflower
by West Coast CureWrite a review
About this product
Cat Piss is a Sativa dominant hybrid with hazy origins. While several examples of this cultivar exist, West Coast Cure’s version expresses a nice phenotype that produces a strong, piney odor with only mild hints of ammonia. A Cat Piss strain without the reek of urine, the flowers are light green and frosty. The flavor is mildly sweet and citrusy with undertones of pine a light spice and the high is extremely heady. A great strain for starting your day ... despite the unfortunate name -- the effects are uplifting with an energized buzz. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
About this strain
Cat Piss
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Cat Piss is a sativa marijuana strain and phenotype of Super Silver Haze. This strain produces uplifting effects that leave the consumer feeling happy and functional. Cat Piss features sweet and piney flavors. This strain gets its namesake because some say its uniquely pungent aroma is reminiscent of cat piss. Medical marijuana patients choose Cat Piss to help relieve symptoms associated with nausea, headaches, arthritis and chronic pain.
