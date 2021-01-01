 Loading…

Sativa

Cat Piss - 7g CUREsmalls

by West Coast Cure

Cat Piss - 7g CUREsmalls
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Cat Piss - 7g CUREsmalls

About this product

Cat Piss is a Sativa dominant hybrid with hazy origins. While several examples of this cultivar exist, West Coast Cure’s version expresses a nice phenotype that produces a strong, piney odor with only mild hints of ammonia. The flavor is mildly sweet and citrusy with undertones of pine and a light spice. The effects are extremely heady and it makes for a great morning toke. Despite the unfortunate name -- the effects are uplifting with an energized buzz. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

Cat Piss

Cat Piss
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cat Piss is a sativa marijuana strain and phenotype of Super Silver Haze. This strain produces uplifting effects that leave the consumer feeling happy and functional. Cat Piss features sweet and piney flavors. This strain gets its namesake because some say its uniquely pungent aroma is reminiscent of cat piss. Medical marijuana patients choose Cat Piss to help relieve symptoms associated with nausea, headaches, arthritis and chronic pain.

