Cat Piss is a Sativa dominant hybrid with hazy origins. While several examples of this cultivar exist, West Coast Cure’s version expresses a nice phenotype that produces a strong, piney odor with only mild hints of ammonia. The flavor is mildly sweet and citrusy with undertones of pine and a light spice. The effects are extremely heady and it makes for a great morning toke. Despite the unfortunate name -- the effects are uplifting with an energized buzz. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.