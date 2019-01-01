 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Chem Krush 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Chem Krush — another hybrid phenotype of SFV OG and Chem 91 — is a real 420-crowd pleaser. With a petrol and pine nose and elevated THC-levels, this gassy cultivar is a sophisticated smoke for today’s cannabis aficionado. Like a blissful lift from reality, the effect of these perfectly cured and preserved buds provide an enhanced cerebral groove and leisurely mindset. FYI, Chem Krush is a great strain for those with an elevated tolerance level. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.