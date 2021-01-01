About this product

Chem Krush — another hybrid phenotype of SFV OG and Chem 91 — is a real 420-crowd pleaser. With a petrol and pine nose and elevated THC-levels, this gassy cultivar is a sophisticated smoke for today’s cannabis aficionado. Like a blissful lift from reality, the effect of these perfectly cured and preserved buds provide an enhanced cerebral groove and leisurely mindset. FYI, Chem Krush is a great strain for those with an elevated tolerance level. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.