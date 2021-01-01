Chem Krush 3.5g CUREflower
by West Coast CureWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Chem Krush — another hybrid phenotype of SFV OG and Chem 91 — is a real 420-crowd pleaser. With a petrol and pine nose and elevated THC-levels, this gassy cultivar is a sophisticated smoke for today’s cannabis aficionado. Like a blissful lift from reality, the effect of these perfectly cured and preserved buds provide an enhanced cerebral groove and leisurely mindset. FYI, Chem Krush is a great strain for those with an elevated tolerance level. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
About this strain
SFV OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.