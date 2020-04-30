 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cherry Pie Solventless Rosin

by West Coast Cure

Cherry Pie solventless rosin is a hybrid extract that leans towards the Indica side of the cannabis subspecies. Pressed from skillfully cultivated organic flowers, these concentrates are potent but not overpowering. Easily enjoyed throughout the day, a dab of Cherry Pie rosin delivers a hit with a sweet and sour nose and a syrupy cherry flavor. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.