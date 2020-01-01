 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Cherry Punch 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

Cherry Punch is a delicious Indica-dominant hybrid cross of Cherry AK and Purple Punch. Bred by the skilled cultivators at Symbiotic Genetics, it produces a high potency flower with an irresistible bag appeal. Dense, dank, and tactile, the strain expresses dark green buds with purple hues and orange hairs that are coated with sticky trichomes. A gassy flower with sweet notes of light pine, spice, earth, and wood, Cherry Punch is pleasantly intense smoke that will put a noticeable smile on your face. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.