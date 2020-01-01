About this product

Cherry Punch is a delicious Indica-dominant hybrid cross of Cherry AK and Purple Punch. Bred by the skilled cultivators at Symbiotic Genetics, it produces a high potency flower with an irresistible bag appeal. Dense, dank, and tactile, the strain expresses dark green buds with purple hues and orange hairs that are coated with sticky trichomes. A gassy flower with sweet notes of light pine, spice, earth, and wood, Cherry Punch is pleasantly intense smoke that will put a noticeable smile on your face. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.