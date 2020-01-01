 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  Chocolatina 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

Chocolatina 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Chocolatina is an Indica dominant hybrid flower that was first cultivated by Exotic Genetix. A unique cross of Tina and Mint Chocolate Chip, the strain’s combined genetics express a chocolatey, gassed-up nose with powerful effects. Highly regarded for it’s sweet and minty flavors and powerful THC-content, Chocolatina conveys a nuanced hit of cocoa on the inhale with a diesel exhale. The strain’s overall effects are dessert-like and relaxing. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.