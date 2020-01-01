About this product

Chocolatina is an Indica dominant hybrid flower that was first cultivated by Exotic Genetix. A unique cross of Tina and Mint Chocolate Chip, the strain’s combined genetics express a chocolatey, gassed-up nose with powerful effects. Highly regarded for it’s sweet and minty flavors and powerful THC-content, Chocolatina conveys a nuanced hit of cocoa on the inhale with a diesel exhale. The strain’s overall effects are dessert-like and relaxing. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.