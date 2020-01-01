About this product

Chosen OG is an Indica dominant hybrid cross of ‘T.I.T.S.’ and Sour Scout. A seriously high-THC strain, it’s perfectly cured and persevered flowers express a sweet and spicy nose with a gassy and earthy undertone. The byproduct of a complex genetic collaboration, Chosen O.G.’s phenos, exhibits a light, frosty green flower with a high calyx to leaf ratio. An impressively chunky bud, Chosen O.G. is sure to be a goto strain in your 2020 cultivar lineup. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.