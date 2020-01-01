 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Cookies N Cream Solventless Rosin 1g

Cookies N Cream Solventless Rosin 1g

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solventless Cookies N Cream Solventless Rosin 1g
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solventless Cookies N Cream Solventless Rosin 1g
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solventless Cookies N Cream Solventless Rosin 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Cookies N Cream is a hybrid rosin concentrate that offers a flavorful way to unwind at the end of a busy day. First bred by the skilled cultivators at Exotic Genetics, Cookies N Cream crosses the Star Fighter gene pool with GSC. The cold hash washed from these flowers is then pressed into this mouthwatering rosin. A solventless dab with a sweet vanilla taste and a sour gas finish makes this rosin muscular, palatable, and potent. The perfect nightcap extract, WCC's Cookies N Cream rosin produces a soothing and euphoric change of perspective at the end of a busy day. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.