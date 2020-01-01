About this product

Cookies N Cream is a hybrid rosin concentrate that offers a flavorful way to unwind at the end of a busy day. First bred by the skilled cultivators at Exotic Genetics, Cookies N Cream crosses the Star Fighter gene pool with GSC. The cold hash washed from these flowers is then pressed into this mouthwatering rosin. A solventless dab with a sweet vanilla taste and a sour gas finish makes this rosin muscular, palatable, and potent. The perfect nightcap extract, WCC's Cookies N Cream rosin produces a soothing and euphoric change of perspective at the end of a busy day. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.