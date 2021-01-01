About this product

Cosmic Cookies is a Hybrid leaning cross of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Chem Scout. A previously unreleased strain, the Cosmic Cookies bud express chunky and dense characteristics that flash bright purple calyxes, are coated in frosty white trichomes, and glimmer like stars in the night sky. Simply out of this world, the taste has a sweet sugary cookie palate with a nice gassy finish. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.