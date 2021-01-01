Cosmic Cookies 3.5g Cure Flower
by West Coast CureWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Cosmic Cookies is a Hybrid leaning cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Chem Scout. A previously unreleased strain, the Cosmic Cookies bud express chunky and dense characteristics that flash bright purple calyxes, are coated in frosty white trichomes, and glimmer like stars in the night sky. Simply out of this world, the taste has a sweet sugary cookie palate with a nice gassy finish. * All of West Coast Cure’s 3.5 gram top-shelf indoor flowers are packaged in nitro sealed mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
About this strain
GSC
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
GSC, also called Girl Scout Cookies, is an indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. GSC produces euphoric effects followed by full-body relaxation. This strain typically features a high level of THC, so it is best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. GSC is loved for its sweet and pungent flavor profile with notes of mint, cherry and lemon.
Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss. Growers say GSC grows in green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. This strain has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks. There are several different variations of GSC, including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies). Fun Fact: GSC has won numerous Cannabis Cup awards.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.